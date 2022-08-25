‘Thredup just laid me and 50 other employees off.. they better not be hiring’: Worker shares what companies with 4-day workweeks are hiring, sparking debate

A TikToker shared what companies with four-day workweeks are hiring, but her recommendations unintentionally sparked a bit of controversy.

The TikToker, Nayeli Carbajal (@nayelicarbajal_), has about 98,000 followers and often posts about online work. One of her recent videos named three companies that she says are currently hiring remote workers and allegedly have a four-day workweek. Those companies are ThredUp, Bolt, and Panasonic.

Since the pandemic, many employees have reported feeling burnt out or even quit their jobs. To combat those issues, many companies been testing a four-day work week, allowing their employees to work only four days without taking a pay cut, according to CNN.

As of Thursday, Carbajal’s video garnered about 894,000 views on TikTok. The video seems helpful, but some viewers were thrown off.

“ThredUP just laid me and 50 other employees off.. they better not be hiring,” TikToker Marissa Christine said in what was the top comment on the video.

ThredUp, an online consignment and thrift store, recently laid off 15% of its corporate workforce and closed a processing center, according to Retail Dive. The company is reportedly pulling back on expenses because it anticipates a rough few months ahead.

One viewer had their speculations about why the company could be hiring again.

“They will and pay less than they were. That’s what companies do,” they wrote in reply to the commenter who had been laid off.

Other viewers noted that Bolt also had layoffs in May and cautioned against applying to work at the company. The tech startup shed a third of its workforce, or about 250 employees, due to changes in the tech sector, according to Fortune.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikTok creator via TikTok comment and to both Bolt and ThredUp via email.