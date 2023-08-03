‘I lived in a hotel for a semester’: College student’s apartment won’t finish construction before classes start

Living in a college dorm or apartment is a rite of passage many students don’t want to miss out on. But one student may be forced to after he learned that his new apartment complex won’t finish construction before school starts.

In a viral TikTok that by Thursday had been viewed more than 2.6 million times, TikToker Arjun (@arjunmanjunath_) shares a picture that his friend sent him of the construction progress.

“POV: the college apartment I signed a lease at isn’t built yet and I have to be on campus is 2 weeks,” he wrote in the text onscreen. The image showed a construction site with various construction machines and walls that hadn’t been finished yet.

Arjun shared his fears in his caption. “My friend sent me that pic this week im stressed.”

In the comments, people didn’t sugarcoat the fact that Arjun is in trouble.

“Was in pittsburgh this weekend and said this to my roomies that its not gonna be done,” a man wrote. Another woman had similar concerns: “I went by this yesterday and literally thought ab what you guys are supposed to do,” they wrote.

Since Arjun’s college is located in Pittsburgh, a third commented, “Why is this always happening in college towns.”

Even if the complex is ready in time, some are worried that it won’t be safe. “If they finish it in time I would be so scared to live there,” one user said.

Many commented that this is a “canon event,” which is a TikTok trend where people share which major event in life shaped them into who they are.

“Cannon event for sure. Have a fun year,” this user shared. “I can’t interfere it’s a canon event,” another noted.

Canon event or not, Arjun isn’t the first student to have his apartment complex incomplete before school starts.

“This happened to me twice LOL,” a woman shared.

“This is currently happening to me at unc [University of North Carolina] and i have to live in a hotel until october,” another shared.

A third wrote, “This happened at my school and when everyone showed up to move in they were like ‘surprise you’re staying at a motel all year.’”

Arjun replied to a comment that a similar choice is being given to him and the other tenants. “They gave us the option to stay at a hotel or get a daily stipend to cover living costs until move in,” he shared.

