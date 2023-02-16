‘I am impressed with how clean their kitchen is’: Chuck E. Cheese customer can’t find any employees to get her a to-go box. So she goes to the back herself

When you go into the back of Chuck E. Cheese, you expect to see employees. Or maybe rats—it’s the mascot, after all.

But when one woman ventured into the unauthorized zone after she couldn’t find an employee to grab her a to-go box, she discovered something else: a very clean kitchen.

This was all documented in a TikTok video by Thursday had been viewed more than 1 million times. Jackee (@jackeemonroe) explained that she couldn’t track down an employee.

“Now ain’t nobody here, as you can see. I’ve been asking for a to-go box,” she said, adding that she didn’t see anyone at the front counter.

Deciding to complete her request herself, she ventured into the back of the store and took the camera with her.

The clip shows different parts of a clean kitchen as she searched for her item. “Found them,” she said as she grabbed a to-go box from a stack. “Sometimes, you gotta do shit on your own,” she said. “Obviously, because they ain’t got nobody back here working.”

At first, people in the comments were shocked at how empty the store was.

“Where is everyone? so empty!” one commenter wrote.

“Lots of times nowadays it’s just a manager, a cashier and a ‘mascot’ worker. Lucky if all three show up to work the same day,” another added.

Some shared their own stories of doing employees’ jobs. “I do this all the time at restaurants. If I ask for something & am waiting more then 5 mins I go get it myself!” TikTok user @dj wrote. Another agreed: “I almost did this exactly for a box at Chuck e cheese.”

“One time my dad just went over to the prize counter and got me the big toy I wanted and we left,” a third commented with laughing emoji.

While the focus of the video was Jackee going into the back for her to-go box, viewers couldn’t help but notice something else: How clean the kitchen was.

“I am impressed with how clean there kitchen is,” a user commented. Jackee replied to this comment, writing, “Yessss that’s the only thing that impressed me.”

One viewer had a theory about why it was so sparkling: “Their kitchen is so clean. Even the oven and the oven hood is like shining, probably because nobody is ever there to use it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jackee via TikTok comment and Chuck E. Cheese via email.