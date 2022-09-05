‘TikTok got me messed up’: Chipotle worker calls out customer who ordered a money-saving meal of sides from TikTok hack

A TikTok Chipotle ordering hack has one employee calling out the customer who used it to save money on their order.

In the technique demonstrated by TikTok creator Serena Gonzales, customers order all of their Chipotle bowl fixings as sides, reducing the cost to just under $4. However, Chipotle employee Christina (@christinamaeeeee) put a customer on blast for using the hack.

“All I’m saying is TikTok, you got me messed up,” she says in the video. “Because somebody just ordered these tacos. On top of ordering these tacos, they want two sides of tomato, two sides of greens, two sides of sour cream, a side of corn, a side of black, a side of brown rice, and a side of white rice. TikTok you’ve got me messed up, because I’m not finna make this. Look at all of this.”

She then shows the paper bag full of individually packaged sides in small plastic containers.

When she carries the order out to the customer, she confirms with him that he learned to make the order through TikTok.

“I never did it, it’s my first time trying,” the customer says.

“I’m never doing that again,” Christina responds.

“If it’s a bunch of work for y’all, then I don’t need to do it,” the customer replies.

Since it was shared Aug. 31, Christina’s video received over 255,000 views as of Monday. Some viewers found the hack unnecessary, as it created additional work for Chipotle employees.

“Tiktok trying to hack the system while making work harder for everyone,” one commenter wrote.

“Y’all, It’s an online order which means it needs to be ready by a certain time,” another viewer shared. “It slows everyone down and then y’all complain.”

“Ignore the comments… ordering like this bc you are broke is dumb lol definitely makes more work for you,” a third claimed.

Others felt that the hack was useful and did not have a meaningful impact on the job done by Chipotle employees.

“You are just putting the toppings in a cup right?” one commenter wrote. “Line the cups up and scoop away! Is there something I’m missing?”

“Why do people say they’re not going to do xyz like it’s not your job?” a second argued.

“If it were a bowl it’d be the same thing?” a further TikToker added. “Do y’all get paid more for making a bowl?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Christina via Instagram direct message regarding the video, as well as to Chipotle directly via email.