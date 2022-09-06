‘Nobody said nothing’: Customer starts working the register at ‘busy’ Chipotle to get food faster

It’s no surprise that more than two years into a pandemic that saw a significant worker shortage, along with the release of pent-up consumer demand, restaurants are stretched thin.

But it’s likely not often that a customer steps in to help at an establishment (unless that establishment is Waffle House). However, one customer at a Chipotle was filmed working the register. The Mexican food chain has seen its share of staffing woes, with employees walking out mid-shift. Chipotle has nearly 3,000 restaurants nationwide and just under 100,000 employees. It announced last year, it was looking to hire 20,000 new employees across the U.S.

TikTok user @brown_eyed_girl95 posted the video of her friend at the register of a Chipotle. “When you dare your [co-worker] to go try to cash people out at Chipotle because it is busy and you want food” text on the video reads.

According to the TikToker, the friend was in her work uniform—which is different from Chipotle workers’ uniforms—and no one seemed to say anything about her taking over the register. The TikToker says the two shortly left after her friend had cashed out a couple of orders.

Some commenters questioned how the friend was able to access the register, but @brown_eyed_girl95 commented there was an employee card at the register that let her friend use the system, “People just didn’t care,” she said. The TikToker also revealed the friend used to work at a Chipotle location, so she knew the drill.

“Everyone was just looking confused but went with it.” @brown_eyed_girl95 said in response to a comment. “She just took a couple people & walked away… I have worked so many places, I could do it.”

Chipotle has not responded to a request for comment. The Daily Dot has reached out to @brown_eyed_girl95 via TikTok comment and Facebook direct message.