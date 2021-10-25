‘Oh the innocence’: Child’s reaction to a ‘Karen’ berating fast-food worker goes viral

A viral TikTok shows a TikToker’s daughter reacting to a woman’s tantrum in a fast-food restaurant.

Notable social media user Scott Hubbard (@scottyhubs), who is best known for his videos with his dog, filmed and posted the video from a Mexican fast-food spot in Arizona. The video has been viewed over 2.4 million times.

“That’s literally the easiest thing; fried meat and cheese,” the woman yells at the worker behind the counter.

https://www.tiktok.com/@scottyhubs/video/7022015640437378310?

“You spoon it on, dude. I’ve worked fast-food long enough to know,” the woman continues.

Hubbard’s daughter is watching the woman berate the worker. She turns toward her dad and asks with genuine wonder, “Why is she so angry?”

Hubbard, who says the woman was also holding a child during her tantrum, provided some background in the comments: “Backstory! As we were waiting for our food this lady came in from the drive through and parked her car on the curb. She slammed the doors open and…”

“My daughter witnessed a Karen for the first time,” Hubbard captioned the short clip.

Many viewers remarked on the “innocence” of the young girl. “Why is she so angry? Oh, the innocence. Good question, though,” one said.

Another commenter questioned Hubbard: “Hopefully, this prompted a discussion about how one person is supposed to treat another?”

“You bet it did,” Hubbard responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hubbard for comment.