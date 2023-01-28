‘You are at Chick-fil-A’: Chick-fil-A worker says customer insisted on getting a hamburger, thought she was at McDonald’s

A Chick-fil-A worker claimed a customer insisted on buying a hamburger at Chick-fil-A as she thought she was at McDonald’s.

The video featured TikTok user Lexi (@lexbreezy5) as she sits in her car, providing some background that she’s “worked at Chick-fil-A on and off for six years” because she’s a student in college and returned for the holidays after a year of not working there.

“A lot has changed but there are things that haven’t changed and the things that haven’t changed are the people who come up in our drive-thru acting a fool,” she says. Then, she dived into the story about the incident with the customer.

The incident occurred outside in the drive-thru, Lexi says. Because one of the order-takers had to use the bathroom, Lexi says she jumped in to cover for them and that’s when it went downhill.

Once she arrives at a car to take their order, Lexi claims the customer looked “dead in her eyes” and asked for a hamburger. Perplexed, Lexi says she clarified to the customer that Chick-fil-A doesn’t sell hamburgers, only chicken sandwiches. This allegedly left the customer confused.

“‘What kind of McDonald’s doesn’t have hamburgers?'” Lexi recalls the woman asking, leading to a back-and-forth argument since the customer was convinced that she was at McDonald’s. Even after showing the customer her uniform, Lexi says the lady wasn’t persuaded.

Moral of the story? “Y’all got to pay more attention,” Lexi concludes in the video.

During an interview with The Daily Dot via TikTok direct message, Lexi shared that this incident took place at a Chick-fil-A in the Jackson Metro Area of Mississippi. She stated she’s dealt with crazy customers but nothing like the one in the video.

The conversation lasted about three to four minutes, Lexi said, as the lady was “completely set on the fact that she was at McDonald’s.” Lexi shared that this could’ve been because the lady was “high off of weed.”

“It was the first thing I smelled when she rolled down her window,” Lexi told the Daily Dot.

The video amassed 1.5 million views as of Saturday, with alleged Chick-fil-A employees sharing their crazy customer experiences in the comments section.

“I work at cfa too. I had a lady argue with me one day, saying that a chicken strip and a chicken tender were not the same thing,” one viewer wrote.

“when i worked at cfa i had a guy walk in with his taco bell bag and complain to me that his taco was wrong,” a second wrote.

“The ppl that come thru cfa scare me sometimes,” an additional TikToker wrote. “I had a guy asking for frog legs. his wife said he was joking but I think he was serious tbh.”