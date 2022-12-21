‘We were literally just asking for more sauce’: Customer claims Chick-fil-A manager called cops on her over sauce

Some negative customer service experiences can keep people from ever giving their business to a store again. For one TikToker, this may very well be the case at a Chick-fil-A location she says called the police on her. The alleged reason? Sauce.

In a TikTok video that’s garnered over 134,000 views, user @adelelaresee says that a Chick-fil-A manager was adamant about enforcing a 5-sauce limit on a $60 order she placed with the fast-casual chain.

She recorded the manager on the phone in a clip and wrote in several text overlays: “Chik fila employees let me know is this protocol? Chik fila manager calls police on a 60$ order says we are only allowed 5 sauces. Don’t go to chik fila on Eastern & Ione Lv, Nv.”

According to the text, the incident took place at a store location in Henderson, Nevada.

In the video’s caption, @adelelaresee claims the store’s manager, Anthony, accused her of trespassing over the sauce debacle. The Daily Dot has reached out to @adelelaresee via TikTok comment for further information on this incident, as other methods of contact were not available.

In the video, the manager can be heard saying, “It’s two?” It’s initially unclear as to whether or not he’s speaking to someone on the phone or the person recording him.

“Yeah. A couple. Two,” @adelelaresee says to the manager.

The manager then speaks into the phone, presumably conversing with a law enforcement officer as the TikToker intoned. “One’s male one’s female they’re causing a large scene and they won’t leave,” he says. He then pauses and responds into the phone, “They’re both African-American. Probably in their mid-20s I’m not sure. Black hoodie that says ‘Tokyo,’ jeans,” he continued to give a description of the couple off camera.

“Just so you know, you’ll be all over TikTok, so…” @adelelaresee says, before a man off-camera chimes as well, “Right…and you should stop lying to the police, sir.”

The woman says the manager’s name on camera: “Anthony from Chik-fil-A,” before vowing to “call Chick-fil-A corporate” on him. As she speaks, Anthony can be heard continuing his conversation on the phone.

This isn’t the first time a viral TikTok involving an allegedly “petty” Chick-fil-A offense and the police went viral. Earlier this month, a “male Karen” warned that he would call the cops on someone for cutting the line at the fast-food restaurant.

The TikToker gave further insight into the altercation in a follow-up video. @adelelaresee explains that the couple stopped at the Chick-Fil-A location to get some food after Christmas shopping for their three daughters. They decided to order inside the store, as the drive-thru line was packed, and they had zero issues placing their order. When their order was completed, Anthony, (the manager in the video who was speaking on the phone), gave them their food. The TikTokers say, however, they weren’t given any sauce.

“Now we had a full order. We had two spicy chicken deluxe sandwiches, we had two macaroni and cheeses, we had a waffle fry, she got a salad, we had a thirty piece nugget, lot of food,” the man in the video says.

The manager then allegedly told them that they would only get five sauces for the nuggets that they ordered “and that would be all.” When they asked for more sauces, they claim the manager announced he would be enforcing the strict sauce-count policy moving forward, “starting with” the couple who recorded the video.

“He tried to put his hand in my food and grab it and tell me I’m gonna get a refund…” the TikToker says, before her partner adds that they were “rushing” and trying to get home to their kids so they could have a meal together.

They went on to say that they “didn’t really get loud” with the manager and were simply asking for more sauce before the manager said that he was going to call the police on them. However, they say another employee gave them more Chick-fil-A sauce while the manager was on the phone with local authorities explaining the sauce conundrum.

They concluded by saying they felt it was “weird Anthony chose to do that” and that’s what prompted them to record the manager.

“I was in shock that he actually called the police over sauce,” @adelelaresee concludes. “Everyone else in the store was going about their day like normal, there wasn’t a disturbance, we were literally just asking for more sauce.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chick-fil-A via email regarding the incident.