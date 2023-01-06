‘Haven’t even clicked on the app in at least a month’: Customer says Chick-fil-A transferred $50 from her bank account to app without consent

A TikToker claims that the Chick-fil-A app recently transferred $50 from her bank account to the app, and other customers say the same thing has happened to them.

In a video posted earlier this week, which has more than 300,000 views as of Friday, user @kittties777 claimed the Chick-fil-A app “randomly uploaded $50 from my card to my account,” and that she hadn’t “clicked on the app in at least a month.”

In the comments section, others claim something similar happened to them, though the amounts that were allegedly taken vary. One commenter claimed her husband had $279 taken out of his bank account, others said $100 or $50.

“SAME i got 2 $50 transactions and had to dispute it through my bank,” another said.

In other TikToks, and in the comments, people also claim this has happened to them via PayPal. This appears to be an ongoing issue; there were TikToks about it earlier in 2022 as well.

In a more recent response to a commenter on her original post, the creator claims Chick-fil-A hasn’t responded to her yet. But this isn’t limited to TikTok: A woman in Georgia, where the chain is based, claims someone in Maryland hacked her app and put $200 on it from her bank account, and that Chick-fil-A didn’t do anything. Another customer claimed the same thing happened to her, and she went to the local news after getting no response from Chick-fil-A.

But the company is aware that there is an issue. Chick-fil-A posted a statement on Wednesday, saying it is “aware of suspicious activity” on some customers’ accounts and is “still investigating what happened.”

Statement from Chick-fil-A, Inc. on suspicious Chick-fil-A One activity pic.twitter.com/W6v7QhVV6q — Chick-fil-A News (@ChickfilANews) January 4, 2023

We reached out to Chick-fil-A via email for comment and to the creator via TikTok comment.