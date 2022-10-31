‘My first love really cheated on me TWICE’: Woman confronts cheating boyfriend, says they were saving up to buy a house

In a viral video surpassing 2.5 million views, TikToker Emma Steffon (@emsteffon) confronted her now ex-boyfriend for cheating on her.

“My first love really cheated on me TWICE,” the caption read. “Shoutout to Jenna for being a homie.”

Steffon got out of her car, recording herself as she approached her then-boyfriend who was on his phone while standing in front of a building.

“Ladies, you’re gonna like this one,” she says to the camera. She then proceeds to ask him who Jenna from Bowling Green was.

Her boyfriend stands there, not answering and while looking shocked.

“She sent me everything today,” she says to him. “What happened? Wanna tell me?”

The boyfriend simply said, “nah” to which Emma replied, “Yeah, I bet not.”

In the comments section, users rallied behind Steffon for the way she confronted the cheater.

“When they freeze and try to think of a story,” one user commented.

“Jenna is the girls’ girl we all need and deserve,” another said.

“Ugh. The mascara tear stains. I was just there 3 weeks ago. I feel you, girl,” a third user shared.

In a follow-up video, Steffon responds to a comment asking her if she’s OK. In the text overlay, Steffon explains that he was her first boyfriend in high school and they were saving up to buy a house.

“Days are up and down recently. lots of things happening at once,” she wrote in the caption. “The support on this platform has been monumental to my growth. spreading nothing but love.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Steffon via email.