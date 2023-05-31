‘Emotional compensation’: Woman blackmailed her boyfriend after finding out he cheated

A woman says that after finding out her boyfriend had cheated on her, she made an alternate social media account and used it to blackmail him.

In a TikTok posted on May 18, Ivana Jankovic (@ivanajankovic) says that when she found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her, she made a fake social media account through which she sent him proof of his infidelity and told him that if he didn’t sent her money, she “would send everything to his girlfriend.”

Jankovic wrote in her video’s caption that “business is business.” On Wednesday, Jankovic’s video had over 17 million views.

In a follow up TikTok, Jankovic confirmed that she did get the money from her boyfriend, but that he later found out that she was the one who had blackmailed him.

Many commenters on Jankovic’s initial video applauded her for her scheme.

“That’s one smart girlie,” @wiktorsssa commented.

“Emotional compensation,” @reexvi wrote.

“Doing this if a man ever cheats on me,” @luvr4byy commented.