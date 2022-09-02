‘I don’t want to see this man anymore’: Cashier says she’s ‘scared’ to go to work because of misogynistic regular

In a viral video, TikToker Jennifer (@hamstersandwiches) shared a story about a regular customer who comes into her place of work and makes misogynistic comments that make her uncomfortable.

“See this is why Andrew Tate and Redditors are literally breeding the weirdest people to society now, and I have to deal with them, as a cashier,” she says in the clip.

In recent social media news, Redditors, or people who contribute to Reddit threads, as well as TikToker and internet personality Andrew Tate have been on the rise. From misogynistic comments to alleged money-making tips, Tate has inspired a supposed generation of men who do not respect women.

In the video, Jennifer claims that the 27-year-old regular is often creepy in his approaches but otherwise comes off as a good-looking guy. Every time he speaks with a female employee, he refers to them as “dear,” she says.

“All of a sudden, he will be cold and serious,” Jennifer explains as she impersonates his facial expressions.

The creator then offers examples of interactions with the man, including the time he motioned to her like a “dog” to set his receipt on the counter instead of handing it to him.

“He’ll tell the women that ‘oh, only women do the groceries. Not men,’” she continues. “He told me that at my age, I should be a mother already…and the other fucking day, just the fucking icing on top, he tells me ‘take off your glasses.’”

After Jennifer refused, the man allegedly told her that “when a man tells you to do something, you do it.” The creator replied, saying he was being misogynistic, however, she says he doesn’t believe misogyny exists.

“I don’t know what type of game he has or if he has some type of personality problem, but I don’t want to go to work anymore,” she concludes. “I’m being for real…I want to find a new fucking job because I do not want to see this man anymore. He actually gives me the heebie jeebies.”

In the comments section, users provided her with advice.

“Just say ‘I don’t listen to beta males’ and watch him crumble,” one user suggested.

“Tell him he’s coming across as very emotional,” another said.

“He’s playing a game all by himself & he thinks he’s the prize. Make sure you’re not being followed home & keep ur schedule unpredictable if u can,” a third user commented.

In a follow-up video, Jennifer responded to a comment left of the original post and updated those following the story.

“Tell that to your boss…. instead of telling us….,” the commenter wrote.

Jennifer claims her boss told her to write a formal complaint, and that management is trying to “catch” the regular. If he doesn’t keep his comments to himself, she says, he will be banned from the store.

