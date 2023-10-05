‘Everything except the kitchen sink’: Man spotted driving car piled high with junk, puzzling law enforcement

A woman captured footage of a man who was driving a car with heaps of chairs, plastic bins, and other large items fastened on top of it.

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday, Imani (@hellofromimani) shows Orlando, FL police officers inspecting a car with a pile of junk on top of it, almost as large as the car itself. The officers are visibly confused, unsure of what to make of the overloaded vehicle.

“This is crazy,” Imani says in her TikTok. “I’m so confused.”

On Thursday, Imani’s video had over a million views.

And while cars with items on top of them might be amusing to passerby, they worry other drivers. Local 10, a Florida-focused news outlet, reports that items on top of cars have caused car crashes, vehicle damage, and even death.

Commenters were dumbfounded by the man’s car heavily loaded car, with one commenter pointing out that the car was so weighed down that its rear bumper was dragging on the ground.

“Howwww!?” one commenter wrote.

“I know he is constantly getting gas,” another said. “That engine is working OVERTIME.”

Others made jokes at the amount of items on top of the man’s car.

“Everything except the kitchen sink,” one person commented. “Hell it might be somewhere in there.”

“Dr. Seuss vibes,” another said.

“It’s 2000 a month in rent to live in that,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Imani via TikTok comment, and the Orlando Police Department via email.