‘Please go to therapy’: Woman says she was hit on by her car salesman, who is married

A woman got more than she bargained for when she bought a new car from a dealership. She encountered an employee who lived up to the name of “sleazy car salesman.” But it wasn’t because he was trying to broker a bad deal—it was because the salesman hit on her, despite being married.

Feeling disgusted by his unprofessional behavior, TikTok user @shannfart recorded an “open letter” to the man in a video. By Wednesday afternoon, the video had amassed over 251,000 views.

“Just a quick open letter to the guy who sold me a new car yesterday: The car is beautiful, and it drives great,” she began while she did her makeup. “So, thanks for that.”

Things took a turn when she shared the behavior that left her confused. She explained that after leaving the dealership, the salesman texted her and told her that they could “be friends” if she wanted to, and that she could “keep him company.”

“I just wanted to know if you meant just you, or you and your wife and your kid?” she asked, before sarcastically correcting herself, “Sorry, your pregnant wife.”

She continued, saying that she didn’t know that being hit on was part of the car buying process. She also said that she doesn’t want any special treatment, especially not “that kind.”

“I don’t really think that your pregnant wife and your kid would appreciate it either,” she said.

She ended her video with an answer to the guy’s text. “To answer your question I don’t want to be your f*cking friend because I’m not friends with sleazy disgusting d-bags with bad haircuts who cheat on their wives,” she said. “Thanks for the car.”

In her video’s caption, she wrote, “I literally just needed a car. Please go to therapy.”

Commenters were appalled by the car salesman’s behavior and urged the TikToker to report it to the manager—and the man’s wife.

“Yikes I’d tell his manager,” one user wrote.

“Pls tell his manager and wife,” another shared.

Many women shared similar stories of car salesmen acting inappropriately toward them.

“This happened to me with the maintenance manager at a dealership. He asked me to drive him home,” one woman shared.

“THIS HAPPENED TO ME TOO!” another wrote. “So inappropriate for them to take advantage of having our phone number and personal info.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @shannfart via TikTok comment.