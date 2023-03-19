‘I got rejected again’: Job candidate says company created a role just for her — only to offer it to an internal employee

A job candidate’s video went viral on TikTok after she shared how a company created a job role for her only to end up giving it to someone else.

The video features Tiktok user Wesley Anna (@itswesleyanna) who posts content about her job search. In this video, she reveals how one of her recent job searches transpired.

“I got rejected again,” Wesley starts off the video. She explains how she originally applied for a different position at a company but that it was already filled.

However, she says the company was “so excited about” her that they were going to “create a role specifically” for her. Unfortunately, Wesley says she ended up getting rejected yet again since the company gave that role to someone else.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wesley via TikTok comment. The video was viewed over 34,000 times as of Sunday, resonating with viewers.

“Bleh it’s going about the same. Wishing you luck!” one viewer wrote.

“I feel you girl! Relating with all of it,” a second empathized.

“Omg babe that’s insane I’m so sorry. Keep pushing. I’m in the same boat,” a third stated.

Some shared their own job search progress.

“7 month unemployment two offer below salary level. . Something similar happen to me [twice],” one user revealed.

“5 months in, over 100 jobs, just finished a fourth round interview and work sample for one job and hopefully i find out soon if i get it,” a second commented.

“I’ve been rejected even when I matched the job description 95% . It seems like companies just post jobs for formality,” a third said.

Other viewers revealed similar situations.

“OMG! Something very similar happened to me! They led me on for three months only to get rejected again!!” one user shared.

“On the same boat! Except I had to go through linked in to find out someone on the panel who interviews me got promoted to the role I was interviewing,” a second remarked.

“I got a job offer twice from the same company and they ghosted me. Y’all my heart is so broken,” a third wrote.