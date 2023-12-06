‘I walked around like a clown’: Woman finds out Burt’s Bees ‘tinted lip balm’ is more pigmented than she thought

Dry lips were the least of a woman’s problems after she accidentally turned herself into a clown by applying what she thought was ‘lightly tinted’ lip balm.

The product proved to be far more pigmented than expected, after the woman applied a generous amount. As it turns out, the product was from Burt’s Bees’ popular line of Lip Shimmers, which come in a variety of colors, such as plum, cocoa, and cherry.

The viral video was posted by TikTok user Nikki (@hawksgirl27). By Wednesday afternoon, it had amassed over 3.7 million views.

“Having a bad day? Watch this!” she captioned the video of her sitting in her car with a hand covering her mouth.

“I was doing a little shopping and my lips were chapped and I bought Burt’s Bees wax chapstick, the tinted kind,” she explained.

Since she’s used the company’s other products before, she assumed that the product was a lip balm, and would only have a subtle tint. But when she walked around the store afterward, she noticed strange things happening, such as kids staring and a concerned cashier.

Unaware of what they were looking at, she smiled back at them. “Like, oh, happy holidays!” she recalled thinking. “A nice man held the door for me. I thought I was special, I’m sure.” she said.

It wasn’t until she got back to her car and looked in the mirror that she realized what all the fuss was about.

She moved her hand to show viewers the ‘lightly tinted’ product that was all over her mouth in a vibrant pink color.

As she struggled to speak between fits of laughter, she said, “I walked around the store like a clown.”

She explained how the blunder happened. “A lot of times, it’s just so lightly tinted, and you can’t see, but apparently Burt’s Bees wax is not tinted; it’s lipstick,” she said.

The Burt’s Bees website describes its Lip Shimmers as “shimmering [and] vibrant,” offering wearers a “smooch of color.”

Commenters got a lot of laughs out of the TikToker’s mistake.

“It’s the uneven edges for me!” a user wrote with a laughing emoji. “Thanks for this good laugh!”

“Note to self ALWAYS look into mirror when putting on new chapstick,” another noted.

A user shared the time they had a similar makeup mishap. “I got sidetracked and left the house with only 1 eye done,” they wrote. “Full smokey eye on ONE side just all over town.”

Even Burt’s Bees commented on the video. “Okay but can we all agree that color of our Lip Shimmer suits her so well,” they commented.

