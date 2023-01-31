Burger King chicken sandwich with bite taken out of raw chicken patty (l) Burger King sign on building (c) Burger King raw chicken patty (r)

‘They’re on my never again list’: Burger King customer says she received undercooked chicken patty in her sandwich

'No, that's a salmon burger... salmonella.'

Allyson Waller 

Allyson Waller

IRL

Posted on Jan 31, 2023

A Burger King customer claims in a recent video that they received an undercooked chicken sandwich from one of the chain’s restaurants in Canada. 

In a TikTok video viewed more than 20,000 times, user Mona (@itssmonaxx) shows an undercooked fried chicken patty she allegedly received from Burger King.

“So I finished work tonight at 3 a.m., we go to Burger King and I am absolutely fucking shocked,” Mona says in the video, filming her deconstructed chicken sandwich. Even though the outside of the patty is fried, inside it appears to be a dark pink color.

In a separate video, Mona says that as someone that works in the service industry, there are very few restaurant options available when she gets off work, which is why she and her co-workers went to Burger King. 

Commenters on Mona’s video collectively seemed to join in her disgust over the undercooked sandwich. 

“I got food poisoning from Burger King twice,” one commenter said. “They’re on my never again list.”

“No that’s a salmon burger… salmonella,” another user joked. 

According to Women’s Health magazine, consuming raw chicken can lead to “food poisoning, stomach pains, nausea, and/or diarrhea.” Some bouts of food poisoning can lead to the person or place responsible being sued, Forbes reports. Although there would need to be solid evidence to prove one’s case and identify the correct parties involved. 

In another video, Mona adds that she plans to report the undercooked chicken to corporate since a Burger King manager only offered her a free meal when she brought up the incident. 

Restaurant Brands International, the company that owns Burger King, has not responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. The Daily Dot reached out to Mona via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

*First Published: Jan 31, 2023, 2:30 pm CST

Allyson Waller

