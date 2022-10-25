‘Is that not a microwave?’: Burger King worker reveals how they heat up burgers, sparking debate

A Burger King worker went viral on TikTok after revealing how the fast food franchise heats up its burgers before serving them to customers, sparking debate.

User Johnny Vandross (@johnnyvandross) records his co-worker placing a wrapped burger into a hopper heater to warm it up. After six seconds, the burger is warm and ready, being placed on the counter for the cashier to serve to the customer.

The video has been viewed over 75,000 views as of Tuesday, with many users questioning what differentiates the heater from a microwave.

“Is that not a microwave??” one viewer asked.

“It’s basically a glorified microwave” a second agreed.

“Hopper is a microwave,” a third claimed.

Others criticized the employees for putting an apparently fully-loaded burger into the hopper, including fresh ingredients like lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

“There is a note on the front that states “Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, or Metal may never be placed in The Hopper.” Im guessing they ignored it,” one stated.

“Is that why my lettuce is always slimy and wilted?” another questioned.

“You sure know you u can not heat the vegetables up,” a third criticized.

Some people even blamed this method of reheating for a decrease in the quality of Burger King’s food.

“No wonder whoppers taste horrible now. They are cooked the week before and heated up,” one person complained.

“u can now actually say wheres the beef whopper a lot less beef,” a second wrote.

“And it still be cold,” a third commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Johnny Vandross via TikTok comment and Burger King via email.