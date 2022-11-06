‘We all got pranked’: Burger King sends blank email receipts to confused customers, sparking debate

A woman went viral on TikTok after revealing how she received a blank Burger King receipt, joining the list of other customers.

The video starts off with user Payton (@misspoob) looking confused as a tune of SpongeBob walking plays. In the text overlay, she writes to her 13,000 followers, “today, I became a victim of the blank Burger King email.” She shares a screenshot of the blank Burger King receipt in an email.

In the comments section, Payton took this incident lightly, writing, “This is so funny. We all got pranked.”

The video racked up 1 million views since it was posted on Aug. 9, the video resonating with many viewers. Apparently, Payton wasn’t the only victim of this ‘scam.’

“I THOUGHT I ORDERED SOMETHING ON ACCIDENT I CHECKED ALL MY CARDS FOR CHARGES I WAS SO WORRIED,” one viewer shared.

“I literally went to bk right before I got this email, I was like when did I give them my email,” a second wrote.

“I got so scared someone was ordering food at midnight off my card,” a third said.

“I thought my account was hacked I was so scared someone ordered hella BK in my name,” another stated.

There were people who stated how they received multiple emails.

“I thought I ordered twice in my sleep since I got two,” one person joked.

“I received two bk to bk and my first thought was did my husband use my points yesterday while I was at work lol,” a second commented.

“Had 3 receipts in 11 mins I felt hacked! Even worse the email is from some random name, blocked lol,” a third said.

Apparently, many were victims of this incident. People complained about receiving blank email receipts for orders they never placed, worried if their account was compromised or if it was a scam. According to The Register, this was a “result of a processing error” on Burger King’s end. Not only were the United States Burger King locations affected but also the United Kingdom’s.

The Daily Dot reached out to Payton for comment via TikTok comment and Burger King via press email.