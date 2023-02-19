‘My whole first day of training, my trainer didn’t wash his hands a single time’: Server says her worst serving job was at Buffalo Wild Wings

A woman shared in a viral TikTok how working at Buffalo Wild Wings was the worst serving job she’s ever had.

TikTok user @evilherbivorre kicks off the video by stating how she was “hired on as a server with the potential to become a bartender.” She dives into what was wrong with the way the location she worked at was run, specifically the female managers.

The creator describes the managers as very “clicky,” comparing it to “high school,” where the managers were the “mean girls.” Within a few weeks of working at Buffalo Wild Wings, she says it was a nightmare. She jumps into a story of a particular incident where she was called in on Super Bowl Sunday, despite working a double shift the previous day. Regardless of how annoyed she felt, the content creator says she clocked in for work because she “needed the money” and was promised to be the first cut—i.e., the first one to leave.

Once 9pm rolled around, she says the restaurant was “pretty dead.” As time went on, the creator was getting “more and more mad” while wandering the restaurant with nothing to do. Then, she says she mustered her fear of the “spiteful” managers and approached the “most personable” manager, asking calmly about leaving. She claims the manager agreed to talk to the other one about it and disappeared into the office. However, it backfired—the TikToker says the other manager “with the worst attitude” came out, got in her face, and tried to “high school fight” her.

The creator implies the previous manager probably had something to do with it, as the upset manager purportedly told her “you’re cut when I say you’re cut.”

@evilherbivorre wraps up the video by stating she “never went back” but whenever she sees the manager, the manager “tries to flirt” with her husband and “doesn’t acknowledge” her.

The creator even elaborated more about the job in the caption, writing, “[The] managers were horrible, the GM had a mental breakdown and commuted eventually. Poor guy. Also, my whole first day of training, my trainer didn’t wash his hands a single time.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @evilherbivorre via TikTok for more information. The video garnered over 155,000 views as of Saturday, with former and current alleged Buffalo Wild Wings workers agreeing the company typically has the worst managers.

“Buffalo Wild Wings has the WORST management and corporate office I’ve ever dealt with. I just quit there after working there for almost 2 years,” one former worker wrote.

“Omg I think it’s a corporate thing that’s why I quit too!!! Total high school drama!!! I felt like a babysitter as well,” another agreed.

“I worked at bww as a cashier & hostess, i hated it so fucking much. management was HORRIBLE,” a third said.

“I work at bww currently and girl, it’s a shit show. I’m convinced every manager in that chain is just straight up horrible,” another added.

Other alleged former employees shared their experiences working at the restaurant.

“BWW was the worst job I have ever had!!! Worked there as a server one summer in college. I didn’t have a backbone at 19 so I put up with soo much shit,” one person shared.

“I worked there for two months. I had the flu and they made me stay. Even customers said I looked so sick. They put me in the back to portion shit,” a second stated.

“Worked for buffalo wild wings, was FORCED to take a Lunch after 30 minutes and then forced to go home after 3 hours, wish I sued those monsters,” a third commented.