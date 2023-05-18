nurse with face filter on with caption 'How the nursing program I'm paying $40,000 and loosing my sanity for showed their appreciation for nurses week' (l) bubble wrap on table with attached paper saying 'Stress Relief pop three stress relief bubbles whenever necessary repeat as needed' with caption 'How the nursing program I'm paying $40,000 and loosing my sanity for showed their appreciation for nurses week' (c) nurse with face filter on with caption 'How the nursing program I'm paying $40,000 and loosing my sanity for showed their appreciation for nurses week' (r)

‘This would send me over the edge’: Nursing student says program gave her a piece of bubble wrap for nurse appreciation week

'Not the left over package scraps.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Posted on May 18, 2023

In a recent viral video, a nursing student complains that the program for which she pays $40,000 in yearly tuition gave students a piece of bubble wrap to pop for nurse appreciation week.

In a TikTok posted last week, nursing student Azia (@iamdenae) says that for nurse appreciation week, which took place May 6 to May 12, her school gave students a piece of bubble wrap to pop for “stress relief.”

“How the nursing program I’m paying $40,000 and [losing] my sanity for showed their appreciation for nurses week,” Azia wrote in the overlay text of her video, which shows the bubble wrap. The directions on the bubble wrap state “pop three stress relief bubbles whenever necessary” and “repeat as needed.”

In her caption, Azia confirms she popped the bubble wrap. On Wednesday, Azia’s video had over a million views.

@iamdenae

I popped them hoes tho 😭

♬ original sound – DaShookster

Many commenters on Azia’s video shared her frustration.

“Why are they playing with y’all like that,” @rorycassie commented.

“This would send me over the edge,” @rangoscrookedneck wrote.

Others commented on the size of the bubble wrap and attached directions.

“Not the left over package scraps,” @kejhhzcz6xm commented.

“‘Repeat as needed,'” @thatsotaylor wrote. “As if bubble wrap isn’t one use.”

“They gave u a limit on [how] many to pop at once,” @naomi.eboi commented.

*First Published: May 18, 2023, 5:39 pm CDT

