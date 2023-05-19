‘You better not leave him before it gets better’: Woman says she paralyzed boyfriend’s wrist for 6 months by sleeping on it

A woman says that she paralyzed her boyfriend’s wrist after sleeping on his arm and that he could lose mobility for six months.

In a TikTok posted on Saturday, Olivia Shaffer (@oshafff) says that after falling asleep on her boyfriend’s arm, he woke up with decreased mobility in his wrist.

After multiple days, he still wasn’t able to move his wrist. Shaffer says her boyfriend will not have full mobility in his wrist for “six months,” presumably after an examination from a doctor.

“I just wanna come on here and tell everyone not to sleep on your boyfriend’s arm,” Shaffer says in her video, which on Thursday had over 2 million views on TikTok.

Shaffer mentions that her boyfriend’s wrist could have been affected by the fact that he slept outdoors the night before but that she thinks that it was caused by the pressure put on his arm when she slept on it.

Many offered their take on what happened to Shaffer’s boyfriend’s arm in the TikTok’s comment section. One commenter mentioned wrist drop syndrome, which is caused by a palsy in one’s radial nerve (the nerve that extends from the upper arm to the forearm).

Another thought her boyfriend might be suffering from a pinched nerve, which can occur when a nerve is compressed.

One commenter even said they are three months into their recovery from radial nerve palsy.

Others made light of the situation in the comments section.

“You better not leave him before it gets better,” @kanye_ikeda_2 commented.

“Sleep on his arm so he loses the ability to text other women,” @itsnatornothin wrote.

“I would send this to my bf,” @st3lluhh commented. “But I still wanna sleep [on] his arm.”