‘Room was RANK everytime without fail’: Girls in computer science class plug their noses—say boys smell awful

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Girls in a high school computer science class have gone viral for plugging their noses to handle the smell coming from the boys in the room.

“Average day in computer science,” TikTok user Ryan (@ryanxkeeton) captioned the video, which reached over 4.7 million views by Wednesday. She added the hashtags #coding and #yallstank.

The video shows two girls on their laptops surrounded by a classroom of boys. To cover the smell from the boys, both girls wear plugs on their noses. The end of the video shows a crack in Ryan’s laptop screen.

“Freshman broke my loaner computer,” the text overlay read.

Coders may have brilliant minds, but they have built up a reputation for not showering. In an AskReddit thread, a user asked, “I’ve heard some programmers have bad pesonal hygiene. Is this true? How frequently do you bathe?”

“I once ordered a bunch of software books from Amazon, and they included a free sample of Degree Deodorant,” a user responded. “I think it was a coincidence, but you never know.”

In an article on Medium titled, “Why Showering Will Make You a Better Coder,” author David Wolfe credits research that shows that monotonous activities, like showering, can make you more likely to have a creative epiphany.

In the world of coding, this could mean recognizing the errors that left you staring at a screen, frustrated, for hours.

Commenters who have been in a computer science class or a similar setting understood exactly what the girls were going through.

“Every time i walk past the computer science rooms it’s like i can see a green aura radiating off them,” one user wrote.

“I had a class that happened in a room after a coding class,” another commented. “No ac. No openable windows. And the coding professor liked the door closed. the stench….”

A third user stated that she was the odd man out for showering regularly.

“I did games design and development at college. you can imagine how horrible it was,” she wrote.

“They referred to me as ‘the normal one’, it was crazy.”

However, some women defended the boys, stating that coding takes complete dedication.

“As a girl coding since 11, I get the not showering thing,” one person wrote. “You are so engaged in learning and creating smth you cant stop until you [are] exhausted.”

