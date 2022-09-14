‘Companies want to make the job as miserable and exhausting as possible’: Worker quits after boss took away chair because standing 8 hours a day ‘looks better’

When Europeans visit the United States, many are left with one seemingly-innocuous question: Why is everyone standing?

Visiting a grocery store or beauty salon in Europe, Americans might be surprised to see that the person behind the counter spends the majority of their day sitting. This is in contrast to the United States, where employees are frequently instructed to stand, even if the job requires minimal movement or other aspects that would require standing.

In fact, many countries around the world have “right to sit” laws. Article 14 of the “International Labour Organization’s Hygiene (Commerce and Offices) Convention, 1964,” which has been ratified by 51 nations, states that “[s]ufficient and suitable seats shall be supplied for workers and workers shall be given reasonable opportunities of using them.”

The U.S. has not ratified this convention, though many states have historically passed similar laws, often specifically targeted at women. Nevertheless, these laws have largely gone unenforced, with occasional enforcement making headlines in places like California.

Now, a user on TikTok made a video on the topic as it applies to their everyday life. In a video with over 288,000 views, TikToker Annie (@anniegushh) says her boss took her chair and instructed her to stand for eight hours a day because “it looks better.”

As a result of this and other issues, such as allegedly not allowing her to use the bathroom or her phone, Annie said in the comments section she quit the job.

In the comments section, Annie said she doesn’t have a problem with standing on the job in theory, so long as the role requires it. “Id be fine if I had stuff to do but like just standing doing nothing all day? No break?” she questioned.

Other commenters shared their own stories of needlessly standing on the job.

“I worked at a factory on a line packing meat and they rlly said ‘don’t sit it looks bad,’” wrote a user. “WHO’S LOOKING?”

“I have degenerated discs in my back now from standing at work for too many years/hours,” offered another. “It’s b/s. Customers literally don’t care if you sit.”

“I’m 6 months pregnant and standing for long periods of time hurts my feet, plus I feel faint when I do,” a third claimed. “My manager told me sitting means I’m slacking.”

Further users questioned why sitting was an issue in the first place.

“When I walk in I’d prefer to see people sitting comfy and happy then standing and tired,” stated a commenter.

“People really don’t care if you sit or stand as long as youre friendly and help them.. i really don’t get bosses,” added a second.

“I really don’t understand why companies want to make the job as miserable and exhausting as possible,” concluded an additional TikToker.

