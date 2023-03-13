‘Employers need to treat people like adults’: Worker says she got a write-up after she didn’t provide a doctor’s note when calling out sick

A worker says that her boss demands a doctor’s note from workers as soon as they call out sick, pointing out that it’s almost impossible to get a same-day appointment in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by TikToker Squidd (@fat.louies.pink.butthole) on Mar. 10, she explains that she doesn’t have health insurance, which leaves her to deal out $150 every time she needs to call out sick.

“If [my boss] was doing it right, she would ask for a doctor’s note for an extended period of absence. If you’re asking for a doctor’s note the first day off, it’s because you don’t fucking trust your employees,” she says in the clip.

Squidd continues that she got a “write-up” when she called out sick with the stomach flu because she “couldn’t go to Urgent Care.” Now, weeks later, she says that she has strep throat, and is still duking it out with her boss to get time off to recover.

“This bitch wanted me to stay at work Wednesday and come into work yesterday. All my co-workers, if you’re seeing this, Becky wanted me to give you strep throat cause she only cares about her job and not the health and safety of her employees,” she says. “But I will be getting a doctor’s note from Urgent Care today because of malicious compliance. The CDC says that people with strep throat should not return to work unless they’ve taken antibiotics for one day.”

Squidd offers more context in the caption, writing, “I’m pretty sure this is a violation of the new PSL laws. She’s basically preventing me from using my accrued sick leave. Not to mention, the first thing she said to me after I told her I had a raging fever was, ‘Well, now I’m really gonna get fired.’ That’s what she does. When you bring any kind of complaint or concern to her, she flips it on you and starts going on about her problems in an attempt at manipulation.”

#rant #badbosses #housekeeping ♬ original sound – Squidd @fat.louies.pink.butthole Plus, and I could be wrong, I’m pretty sure this is a violation of the new PSL laws. She’s basically preventing me from using my accrued sick leave. Not to mention, the first thing she said to me after I told her I had a raging fever was “Well now I’m really gonna get fired.” That’s what she does. When you bring any kind of complaint or concern to her she flips it on you and starts going on about her problems in an attempt at manipulation. #work

The video reached over 248,000 views as of Monday, with commenters calling out the TikToker’s boss for her doctor’s note policy.

“If they won’t pay for insurance, they shouldn’t be able to demand a doctors note!” one user wrote.

“Should be illegal to require a note if you don’t provide comprehensive health insurance,” another said.

Others shared how they got out of submitting a required doctor’s note at work.

“I went to work and threw up in my boss office, she never asked for a note again,” a commenter said.

“Go one time and then get adobe pro,” another suggested.

“Sounds like you need to ‘borrow’ some letter head from the urgent care n change the date when u need 2. I mean, she can’t go verify it legally,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Squidd via TikTok direct message.