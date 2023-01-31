‘Customers kept calling saying food was missing from their orders’: Boss allegedly catches worker eating deliveries

A video of a delivery driver getting exposed by his boss for allegedly eating orders has gone viral on TikTok.

TikTok user @popzlive posted the video on Jan. 30. It garnered over 463,000 views in 24 hours.

The eight-second video takes place in the kitchen of a pizzeria. In it, a man who seems to be the boss angrily picked a small box of food off the ground and closed it. He said something inaudible before throwing the food in the trash.

The TikToker contextualized the situation in a text overlay. “Boss caught him eating deliveries,” he wrote.

The video concluded with the boss picking up two delivery bags off the floor. Based on the logo on one of the bags, the incident appears to have occurred at a Pizza Hut.

“Customers kept calling saying food was missing from their orders & it turned out to be him,” @popzlive added in the caption.

In the comments section, viewers expressed sympathy for the worker.

“He should be held accountable but damn that’s sad i feel like his smile is to hide the pain,” one user wrote.

“Whilst I think he needs to be held accountable for stealing customers food I can’t help but feel he’s starving, down on his luck,” a second commented.

Other viewers proposed ideas for how to prevent the incident from happening again.

“Why not just put a sticker on the box/bag to prevent this possiblity…?” one user suggested.

“Feed your employees duhh,” a second proposed.

“Damn y’all don’t let them get some food for working there, one personal pan or something,” another asked.

