Woman forgets to disconnect Bluetooth from car, gets call from man her husband asked her to stop talking to—and he answers it

A TikToker caught an awkward interaction between her dad and the man he reportedly told his wife to stop talking to. She apparently forgot her phone was connected to the Bluetooth in the car when she got a call from him. The interaction was recorded and posted to TikTok.

In the video, the creator’s dad can be heard asking the man how he is and the two have a cordial exchange of words. The video has been seen more than 2 million times since it was posted on April 5.

So, what’s the backstory?

The creator uploaded a part 2 to the video with an update. The text in the video says, “Basically, she came into the car afterwards and denied it. Then, at dinner she blocked and deleted the contact in front of him.” While the initial video seemed light-hearted, the dad can be heard sounding hurt in the second video.

The comments section was immediately supportive of the father saying, “I hope you gave your dad a big hug because even if he isn’t showing it I know that hurt,” one person said. Another person wrote, “Sounds like an emotional affair. Some would consider it worse than a physical affair.”

In a third clip, the TikToker says that the man who called was a friend of her mom’s who got “super clingy” after divorcing the mom’s close friend. Dad asked Mom to stop fielding his calls. She said she would… until on vacation, this man called while Mom’s phone was connected to the family car.

The TikToker said that the man is a client of her mom’s, who is a realtor. The TikToker added that she understands her dad’s side: Real estate deal or not, he should not be calling her mom.

According to the creator in a follow-up video from six days ago, her parents remain together.

