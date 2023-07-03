‘This is how Dateline episodes happen’: Woman says after blocking her ex on social media, he reached out to her via Kindle

Sometimes exes that we’ve blocked reach out to us via an alternate Instagram, or even through friends. One woman’s ex took it a step further: He got in touch by highlighting words on a book she was reading on her Kindle.

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday, Katie (@katie_michelle222) shows that the words “talk… to… me” have been highlighted in a book on her kindle—and that it’s the work of an ex of hers.

“He’s blocked on everything,” Katie wrote in her video’s overlay text. “So this mf started highlighting words in my Kindle app.”

In her video’s caption, she wrote “when I say I like em crazy this is wtf I mean.”

On Monday, Katie’s video had almost 650,000 views.

Many commenters on Katie’s videos were impressed by her ex’s creativity—and a bit worried.

“-10/10 for pushing boundaries,” @aprildecker250 commented. “But 10/10 for doing it in a new and interesting way.”

“Points for creativity,” @e_r_2016 wrote. “Honestly, too many points that it lands him in the Bermuda Triangle of psycho.”

“Cracking up,” @theashleighgibson_ commented. “But also this is how Dateline episodes happen. Stay safe!”

Others shared that they had heard of similar schemes from desperate exes.

“I had a friend whose ex tried making Spotify playlists to communicate,” @dragons_and_dragons commented. “Bc she was still logged in on his laptop.”

“I have a friend who had her ex blocked on everything except a running app,” @ellemill17 wrote. “So he ran past her house and titled the run ‘heartbreak hill.'”

“I had a friend whose ex still had her Netflix,” @kateprice109 commented. “And he changed her username to ‘plz talk to me.'”