‘I think that’s venom’: Workers are confused about a black puddle at a subway station

'I have a feeling if you jumped in it you would be transported.'

Posted on Sep 7, 2023

Just when you thought New Yorkers had seen it all, a mysterious black puddle at a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) subway station has left workers scratching their heads.

“Why did no MTA worker or cops know what this was?” Alia West captioned her viral TikTok, which shows workers inspecting the puddle as ominous music plays. 

The Daily Dot contacted West via TikTok comment and MTA via response form. 

@aliawest Why did no MTA worker or cops know what this was? #blackpuddle #14thstreet #unionsquarepuddle #mysteriouspuddle ♬ original sound – 💎Toadette💎

By Thursday afternoon, West’s TikTok had been viewed more than 83,600 times. 

Although viewers were just as stumped on what caused the puddle, that didn’t stop people from guessing. 

“I think that’s venom,” a user commented, referencing the Marvel character that oozes black goo. 

Others were reminded of the black oil that appears in the video game Super Mario Sunshine. “Mario sunshine irl,” one wrote.

Some think paranormal things could be happening: “The other side,” a woman reported. “I have a feeling if you jumped in it you would be transported somewhere else,” another said.

“I saw this in a few episodes of The X-Files,” a third wrote.

Some wondered if the famous street artist, Banksy, was behind the mysterious black void. 

“Why this look like an art installation,” one commented.  “Its banksy keep walking or you will look like a tourist,” another wrote.  

Others had more logical guesses, like this person who wrote, “Pretty sure that’s the rubber coating they got in stations to prevent water from rainfall to leak.”

“My first thought is waste water,” a second user wrote with crying emoji. “Yall whatever it is do not touch it omg.”

But some weren’t so sure.

“I thought the ground fell in at first,” one person said. 

*First Published: Sep 7, 2023, 5:22 pm CDT

Sarah is a multi-platform editor and writer who has been covering various topics—lifestyle, health, and entertainment—for more than a decade. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, Tracy Anderson, Vital Proteins, Healthline, Diply, and more.

