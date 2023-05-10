A TikToker shows a Black Lives Matter T-shirt that includes the text “but first, coffee” in a viral TikTok.

In a TikTok posted on May 5, Ashton Ray (@ashray) shows a blue T-shirt with pink lettering that says “Black Lives Matter but first coffee.” The shirt is offensive because it seems to imply that getting coffee is more important than Black lives.

“What if I hit you with my fucking car,” Ray says, reacting to the T-shirt. On Wednesday, the video had almost 2 million views.

Shirts with the design are sold by multiple retailers, including EtsyTees, which has no relation to popular online marketplace Etsy. It’s unclear where the design first originated.

The listing for the shirt on EtsyTees describes it as the “official Black lives matter but first coffee T-shirt, hoodie, sweater, tank top and long sleeve tee.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ray and EtsyTees.

Commenters on Ray’s video were flabbergasted.

“WHO THOUGHT THAT WAS OKAY????” @theglitchgorge wrote.

“Like what do you mean but first,” @licialol commented.

“To be fair,” @udoncheadle wrote, “that sums up their allyship.”

Others hypothesized about the shirt’s origins.

“This is so Shein,” @d0mbrican wrote, referring to the Chinese fast-fashion clothing seller.

“You just KNOW it was some Karen with a live, laugh, love aesthetic that pitched this,” @dejadash wrote.

