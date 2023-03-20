‘When I drop a check and they take forever to pay’: BJ’s Restaurant workers share their biggest pet customer peeves

TikTok user Maddie (@maddiejio) uses her TikTok account to document the answers to service industry-related questions she asks her co-workers at BJ’s Restaurant.

The latest question she asked seven of her co-workers resulted in one of the most viral videos on her page, garnering nearly 30,000 views so far. “What’s your biggest pet peeve as a server?” she asks in the clip.

Two of the employees said customers taking too long to pay after receiving the check is their biggest pet peeve. “When I drop the check and then they don’t give me their money for another three hours,” one of the servers says.

“Why are you rushing for a check if you’re not ready to pay right then and there?” another says after also listing that as their biggest pet peeve.

Some of the pet peeves include “slow walkers” and “indecisiveness,” especially when the customer changes their mind regarding what they want after the server already input their order. While some of the answers aren’t necessarily related to customer behavior, most are, which is understandable considering the job is customer-facing.

When the bartender is asked, he says, “People keep grabbing the limes and lemons all the time.”

“Every job has downsides right…?” Maddie questioned in the caption of the clip, which sparked considerable discourse among other service industry workers who also wanted to share their responses to the question she asked her co-workers. Many of those comments include the same gripe: Customers who claim they are ready to order when they clearly are not. “Like i have shit to do hun,” one viewer complained.

Maddie’s videos are providing insight into life in the food service industry. In Maddie’s most-viral video on her account, she asks her co-workers how much they tip when they go out, garnering a wide range of responses (one tips as much as 50% when they go out). We’re excited to see what Maddie’s co-workers answer next.

The Daily Dot reached out to Maddie via TikTok comment.