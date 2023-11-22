‘It’s the Break My Soul Train’: Beyoncé fans are obsessed with ‘Renaissance’ train promo

Beyoncé fans are posting photos and videos of New York City subway cars decorated for the singer’s Renaissance concert film.

In TikToks and tweets posted today, New Yorkers are showing the Renaissance promotional materials that are now in (and on) some NYC subway cars. A TikTok from @rommybby shows a train with the word “RENAISSANCE” written in metallic silver lettering on a black background on it pulling into a station, and views of the Beyoncé ads inside the train car. In the ads, Beyoncé is covered in silver and lying next to “RENAISSANCE” written in the same typeface seen on the outside of the train car.

“I literally gasped,” @rommybby wrote in the video’s caption. On Tuesday, their TikTok had almost 200,000 views on TikTok.

Commenters on @rommybby’s video made jokes about Beyoncé’s choice to advertise her upcoming film on NYC subways.

“It’s the Break My Soul Train,” one commenter wrote, referencing the singer’s lead single from the album, as well as popular ’70s music show ‘Soul Train.’

“This is what I wanna see,” another wrote, referencing a sample used in Beyoncé’s song “Thique.”

Another TikTok, this time from @luccasvevo, shows another Beyoncé ad inside the train car: The star is wearing a silver helmet and headgear, posing in front of a blue background. The TikTok also shows that the ads take up all available ad space inside the train car.

Other views of the train, including a video of it passing by a subway station, and photos of the outside and inside of the train car have been posted on X as well.

Beyoncé’s film, which premieres on December 1, will feature footage from when she toured internationally and performed the album. The tour grossed almost $580 million dollars, and fans have speculated that she will soon announce a second leg of the tour.

The Daily Dot reached out to Beyoncé’s public relations team and the NYC Metropolitan Transit Authority via email.