‘I have seen non stop silver for the last three months’: Thrift store is full of clothes worn to Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour

Clothes worn to Beyoncé’s recently-finished tour have been getting quite the “renaissance” in thrift stores.

Instead of tossing the shining silver and metallic statement pieces to the back of their closets, many fans have been giving the clothes a second life by donating them to thrift stores, according to one employee.

“You work at a thrift store and the renny tour is over,” the text overlay read on the video posted by TikToker user Nyne (@mistervenus9). Beyoncé’s highest-grossing tour to date concluded on Oct. 1 in Kansas City.

The thrift store employee shared some of the pieces they’ve seen come in, such as silver pants, a silver skirt, a sparkling silver pantsuit, and heels with silver rhinestones.

“I have seen non stop silver for the last three months,” the caption read.

While Taylor Swift fans have been donning colorful sequins to the Eras Tour, Beyoncé fans have been getting into formation with silver, after the Grammy-winning singer asked fans to wear the color as a birthday present for her for some of her shows.

“My birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22,” Beyoncé wrote on an Instagram Story post. “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night.”

This led fans—and even celebrities—to scramble for their last-minute concert outfits. Some of this panic was shared on TikTok.

User @justyngee turned to the “Beyhive” for a fashion emergency. He needed help in deciding whether he should wear the gold chest plate that he made specifically for the concert, or wear his back-up silver outfit to appease the singer.

In the comments, viewers came up with ideas on how to rewear the clothes.

“NYE parties are awaiting these outfits,” one user wrote.

“My mom found renaissance merch sweatpants at the thrift store,” another wrote.

Some users shared that they thrifted their outfits for the concert rather than buying new clothes, in order to avoid this very scenario.

“The way i thrifted my outfit for the concert bc I knew if I at least didn’t wanna rewear it at least it was already created and thrifted,” a woman shared.

One fan was disappointed by the thought of all these clothes only being worn once. “This is actually so sad do people feel like they can’t dress like this outside a concert? why buy it thennnnnn i hate consumerism GAH,” they wrote.

If fans are looking for a place to rewear their outfits, they could wear them to Beyoncé’s concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. It’s made more than $21 million since it opened Friday, while the Renaissance tour made over half-billion dollars, and has debuted in over 2,000 theaters worldwide.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nyne via TikTok comment.