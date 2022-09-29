‘This should be illegal’: Entire baseball team showing up at Chipotle sends customer into a fit of rage, sparking debate

A man went viral on TikTok after filming himself freaking out when seeing a huge group of people lining up outside of Chipotle as he pulled up to the restaurant.

User @mrwhiskerr records himself driving up to a Chipotle to his 14,000 followers where he is met with a large group of people outside the building. This clearly angers him as he screams, “come on, you gotta be fucking kidding me!” The creator zooms in on the crowd entering the restaurant while continuing to yell, “I just got here! I wanted Chipotle!” along with a stream of cursing.

The TikToker vents more of his anger in the caption, writing, “this should be illegal dawg.”

The video racked up over 320,000 views since it was posted on Sept. 25, with viewers offering suggestions on how to handle the situation.

“pre order on the app and then just pick it up,” one viewer offered.

“Order online while ur in the parking lot, the one by me puts those orders before the customers in store,” a second suggested.

“This is why I have my order set up on my phone when I get into my car and then submit it like 5 minutes from the location,” another stated.

“Just ask them if they mind if they let you go first since it’s just you. A lot of the times big groups will say go ahead,” one viewer proposed.

@mrwhiskerr replied to the comment, writing, “Young Baseball team, I doubt.”

Other people shared their experiences of dealing with huge groups at different places.

“LMFAOOOO reminds me of when i ran up to the door cuz there was group abouta walk in but i beat them,” one person commented.

“Bro I was behind one person on my 30 minute lunch and they ordered 30 bowels for their office… I lost my mind when they wouldn’t just let me go first,” a second shared.

“This happened to me once at taco bell i literally cried& went somewhere else,” a third said.

“This has happened to me at a coffee shop but luckily the barista knows my order and just gave me my drink,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @mrwhiskerr for comment via TikTok comment and Chipotle via press contact form.