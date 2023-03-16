‘She isn’t preparing food with her feet’: People defend barefoot Wendy’s worker after she gets called out by customer

No shoes, no shirt, no service. These are the rules customers have to follow at most fast-food establishments. But what about the workers?

A TikToker (@capitalpaparazzi) brought Wendy’s health codes into question after they recorded a video of an employee at a Virginia location who appeared to be barefoot and pregnant.

The user let the world know how they feel about it with the caption, “Disgusting health code violation at Wendy’s in Virginia employee wears NO SHOES!”

The Daily Dot reached out to @capitalpaparazzi via TikTok comment and Wendy’s via email.

This isn’t the first time a fast-food worker was caught red-footed. In 2019, a customer snapped a photo of a Jack in the Box employee prepping food without shoes.

When the customer called Wendy’s head office to complain, the company said in a statement, “Employees are required to wear slip-resistant, closed-toed shoes to promote workplace safety.”

In general, rules at most fast-food establishments require employees to wear issued uniforms with black non-slip shoes.

But not everyone cares about these rules, which explains why the majority of people actually sided with the barefoot employee in the comment section of @capitalpaparazzi’s video.

“Bruh they don’t serve your food with their feet,” the first user commented.

“What is the difference between dirty feet or dirty shoes?” another wrote. “It’s more of a safety danger to her than you. She isn’t preparing food with her feet,” they added with a shrug emoji.

“I mean…….is their feet touching your food??” a third argued.

An alleged food inspector even chimed in: “As an inspector it’s Not a food safety violation however it’s a health and safety violation for that single employee,” they wrote.

“Safety concern, not health violation,” another wrote.

Many people were on the woman’s side, with commenters noting that pregnancy can cause foot swelling.

“Her feet isn’t touching your food and if it is it’s extra flavor! she looks to be pregnant her feet probably is aching and she still has to earn an $$,” a commentor wrote.

“She’s pregnant.. which can cause feet swelling, May be another reason nevertheless she isn’t serving you with her feet is she,” another added.

Many women shared their own stories of being uncomfortable while pregnant.

“I remember how bad my feet swelled when I was pregnant it was no joke. I was painful wearing shoes I had 2 buy 3 sizes big and still hurt my feet,” one mom commented.

“When I was pregnant I had burning sensation on my feet if I wear socks or shoes leave that poor women alone she is working while pregnant,” another added.