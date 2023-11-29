artificial Christmas tree cleaning (three split)

@ms.sharon5/Tiktok

‘I can’t justify that waste of time’: Woman cleans Christmas tree in bathtub

'I'm lucky if I remember to clean my house.'

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

IRL

Posted on Nov 28, 2023   Updated on Nov 28, 2023, 7:14 pm CST

Do you need to clean your artificial Christmas tree before you put it up?

This is a question many people have likely never considered. But a TikTok from someone named Rhema (@rhema.br) has people wondering how dirty a fake Christmas tree could possibly be.

Rhema largely posts CleanTok content—cleaning hacks and tips—and there are only a handful of TikToks on her page. Over the weekend, she posted about an “unpopular opinion,” showing that she washes her artificial tree in the bathtub, spraying it with Method cleaner and using Dawn dish soap.

In the end, it doesn’t look like much dirt is going down the drain.

“The water being clear told me I don’t need to do this,” said one commenter.

“Cleantok is getting outta hand,” said another.

The TikTok has more than 1 million views. While Rhema’s tree is small enough that it can actually fit in the tub, a lot of the responses to the video remarked that this is not something most people have time or bandwidth for.

One person asked whether getting the tree wet could lead to mold.

@rhema.br Clean my Christmas tree with me 🌲🫧 #clean #cleaning #cleaningtiktok #cleantok #cleantiktok #cleaningmotivation #cleaninghacks #cleaningtips #christmas #christmastiktok #christmastree #christmascountdown #christmasdecor #christmasclean #christmascleaning #christmascleanup #christmascleantok ♬ original sound – Rhema

“Never in my life will I clean my Christmas tree,” remarked @ms.sharon5.

“I’m lucky if I remember to clean my house,” said @cartersmom2017.

There are tutorials for cleaning artificial trees, though most of them require dusting, vacuuming, or spot cleaning. If you do clean artificial Christmas trees in the shower, it’s advised that you cover the drain so the needles don’t clog it. And definitely don’t clean a pre-lit tree with water.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rhema for comment via email.

*First Published: Nov 28, 2023, 7:13 pm CST

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

