‘Traumatic events we put together for you’: Apple Photos makes slideshow of man’s car wreck

“Siri, can you say ‘awkward’?”

People online are sharing strange outcomes of the Apple Photos Memories feature after a man on TikTok said that his iPhone displayed a slideshow—sound and all—of his previous car accident.

The viral video, which had amassed over 918,600 views by Thursday, was uploaded by user Daniel (@daniel_ray98). “No cuz why did apple make a slideshow of my car crash,” the text overlay read.

Daniel covered his mouth to keep from laughing as a slideshow with music went through some of the images and videos he took after the car crash.

Slideshows are part of a feature called Memories on the Apple Photo app. According to the Apple website, “The Photos app recognizes significant people, places, and events in your library, then presents them in curated collections called Memories.”

Several commentators were tickled by the warped result of the Apple feature.

“Traumatic events we put together for you,” one wrote. “This was very moving. Thank you,” another sarcastically wrote.

A third person had a bright idea: “Send this to the insurance company,” they wrote. One woman who used to work in insurance wrote that she would’ve found it hilarious to receive a slideshow with music that shows car damage.

“I used to handle liability claims. I would have loved this,” she wrote.

“’Memorable moments for you in 2023,’” a fourth poked fun.

Someone suggested that Daniel sends the slideshow to the other car owner. “Send it to the other guy like, ‘Awww, remember?’” they commented.

Since there are currently more than 1.46 billion active iPhone users in the world, there were many people who also had unhinged slideshows made by Apple.

“Made one of my grandpas funeral,” a woman shared.

“Mine made a slideshow of my ‘trip to Chicago’… it was just a bunch of pics I took of myself after waking up from a coma in the ICU,” another woman wrote with a crying emoji.

A third said that their slideshow also had to do with a car. “Apple did this with the footage of my husbands truck being stolen,” they wrote.