‘Easiest 20.50/hr I ever made’: Amazon warehouse worker shares day in the life

'Bro just trained me.'

Posted on Dec 4, 2022   Updated on Dec 4, 2022, 11:53 am CST

An Amazon worker has gone viral on TikTok after filming a short montage breaking down her daily routine while working for the tech giant.

“Hey TikTok, I’m finna show y’all my daily life working at Amazon,” TikTok user Tyara (@u.nniquue) says. In the three-minute video, Tyara films herself putting on a safety belt, operating a forklift, and organizing boxes in an Amazon warehouse.

@u.nniquue Easiest 20.50/hr i ever made😭😭 #unniquue #candycrush10 #YellowstoneTV #viral #fyp ♬ original sound – Tyara 💕

The video has accumulated over 990,000 views since being posted on Nov. 13.

In the comments section, viewers speculated Amazon might fire the employee for filming her work environment.

“You probably going [to] get fired, but great walk thru,” one commenter wrote.

“This video was cool and all but I’ve seen so many Amazon workers post videos and then get fired,” another warned Tyara.

“You’re definitely gonna get fired for this video but I enjoyed it !!” a third commented.

Amazon’s treatment of employees has been a topic of much conversation. The company has become notorious for union-busting and trying to silence workers who speak out against poor working conditions.

Despite this, other viewers were intrigued by the position and the pay rate.

“What’s this position called this honestly looks fun af,” one user wrote.

“This makes me regret not taking this job when they accepted my application,” another commented. “I was scared of the height and it was only $16/hr for me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @u.nniquue via Instagram direct message and to Amazon via email.

*First Published: Dec 4, 2022, 11:52 am CST

