‘This has never happened before’: Amazon employee cyberstalks customer using info on her package label

Amazon scams are plentiful and there many to look out for: Customers have reported receiving fake texts that say someone has their package or include a shady link.

But one woman’s recent cyberstalking experience was more bizarre than a scam from a fake Amazon employee.

In a TikTok posted by Jamie (@jamieandleo) earlier this week, she explains that she was watching a movie at home when she got a Facebook message request. “I got your package here,” reads the text, followed by a greyed-out image.

She thought this was a scammer. But then she got another message from the person: “Sorry, I was just bored,” the user said.

Jamie clicked on the image, and it was a photo of her package in what appears to be an Amazon facility.

“Am I the only one who thinks this is wicked f*cking creepy?” she says in the TikTok, which by Wednesday had more than 250,000 views.

When Jamie finally got in touch with Amazon customer service, a representative asked her to send screenshots of the messages via X. She addressed this in a follow-up video.

Several commenters urged Jamie to file a police report, which she says she did. Police allegedly told her to “approach the door with a hammer” if an Amazon employee delivered a package to the door.

The comments are filled with other examples of employees overstepping boundaries.

“I had a UPS driver do the same thing to me. Idk how to react because this man knows where I live. So like I felt like I couldn’t complain or report,” said one commenter.

In a TikTok on Wednesday, Jamie said she has been in touch with someone else from Amazon who was actually helpful. The package is apparently out for delivery.

Jamie told the Daily Dot that Amazon has “no idea how or why it happened.”

This is concerning considering how much surveillance the company allegedly does on its workforce. An Amazon employee stalking a customer on Facebook is certainly a violation, but some of Amazon’s tracking tech has been used to stalk victims.

Jamie blocked the employee on all social media platforms and said they hadn’t tried contacting her again.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon for comment.