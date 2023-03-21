person walking with Amanda Bynes on sidewalk in LA (l) person walking with Amanda Bynes on sidewalk in LA (c) person walking with Amanda Bynes on sidewalk in LA (r)

@kaitlynhotfox/TikTok

‘Happy she’s getting the help that she needs’: TikToker helps Amanda Bynes on street before the actor was placed on psychiatric hold

'My heart hurts for her.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Posted on Mar 21, 2023   Updated on Mar 21, 2023, 2:27 pm CDT

Shortly before Amanda Bynes was placed on a psychiatric hold, a TikToker found her on a Los Angeles street and helped her.

In a TikTok posted on March 21, Kaitlyn (@kaitlynhotfox) shows herself walking with Bynes, who says “what’s up” to the camera, in Los Angeles. The TikToker indicates that the video was filmed on Friday; Bynes was placed on a psychiatric hold on Monday, TMZ reported.

“We just walking the streets of Hollywood,” Kaitlyn says in the video. “I saw my girl walking, so I said I had to say what’s up.”

In the video’s caption, Kaitlyn says she gave Bynes some money and talked with her.

“Happy she’s getting the help that she needs,” Kaitlyn wrote in her video’s caption. “Sometimes ppl just need [somebody] to talk to.”

On Tuesday, Kaitlyn’s video had over 3 million views.

#amandabynes ❤️❤️ happy shes getting the help she needs. she was sweet, gave her some money and talked. sometime ppl just sb to talk to.

TMZ reported that Bynes called 911 on her own behalf after telling passersby that she was “coming down from a psychotic episode.” She was then placed on a psychiatric hold, according to TMZ’s law enforcement source.

In March 2022, Bynes’s nine-year conservatorship was terminated by a California judge. The actor was placed in the legal arrangement in 2013 after getting in multiple car crashes and making concerning statements on Twitter.

Commenters on Kaitlyn’s video expressed support and worry for Bynes.

“My heart hurts for her. So many of us grew up watching her,” @vegancinderella1 commented. “She gave us so much and I don’t think she had enough people protecting her.”

“Hollyweird does such a number on these child stars. It breaks my heart,” @browsandblinksbeautique wrote. “Sending love to you Amanda.”

“So glad you were able to give her some love,” @ohdantheman9 commented. “Even for a brief moment.”

*First Published: Mar 21, 2023, 2:26 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

