‘I honestly feel like they aren’t worth it anymore’: Woman says Airbnb told her to immediately check out from a property without telling the host

A woman went viral on TikTok after Airbnb allegedly told her to leave the rental vacation home she was in without telling the host.

User Casper (@_spookytooth) uploaded the clip where she gives a quick glimpse to her 238,000 followers about her experience with an Airbnb listing.

“When Airbnb tells you to check out immediately and don’t tell the host,” the overlay text on the video reads. In the clip, Casper is seen stuffing her clothes in a suitcase before racing down the stairs with a man. The camera then cuts to her putting the luggage in the backseat of a car and waving “goodbye” to the castle-like building.

The video racked up 4 million views since it was posted on Oct. 7, with many users bashing Airbnb as a homestay option.

“You know where this never happens to me? Hilton. Holiday Inn. Hell even Motel 6 has never run me out,” one viewer stated.

“This why i just stay at hotels. and they make the bed for u,” a second said.

“Hmmm if only if there were safe places you could stay while on vacation. Maybe like a hotel? And not a sketchy place,” another wrote.

In the comments section, other people shared their experiences with Airbnbs.

“I got canceled on last minute by the homeowner bc she was going through divorce and her husband won the house lol,” one person shared.

“I had a Airbnb that was so cute. I was so excited for and then our trip was canceled last minute bc the host was kicked off the platform for violating privacy and community guidelines and other inappropriate stuff the described vaguely,” a second user shared. “A real one was looking out for us.”

“Stayed somewhere similar (old style castle) and had the same experience, we were outta there in 10 min flat,” another recounted.

“I had an issues with false advertising with an Airbnb we stayed at. We rushed out when it hit 11am (cancellation). It was hectic,” a user wrote.

The user still has not provided an update at the time of publishing despite hundreds of users requesting one, but one top comment gave a possible reason as to why Airbnb would ask the guests to leave the premises on such short notice.

‘It was probably a airbnb they were running without approval or something,” they wrote.

