‘Total disaster’: Why New York Fashion Week was a hot mess

Fashion weeks are known for their flashy photo shoots, creative looks, and lustrous runways. But some TikTokers believe that 2023’s fall New York Fashion Week, which spotlighted the industry’s biggest names, traded glitz and glamor for chaos and commotion.

In a viral video from Tuesday with 5.8 million views, TikTok user Danny (@nomoredanny) posted a roundup of incidents at the most recent New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2023, which ran from Thursday to Wednesday.

“New York Fashion Week was a total disaster this year,” Danny said. (The Daily Dot reached out to @nomoredanny via email with a request for comment.)

Between an onslaught of influencers and PETA protests, here are five reasons why people are calling this year’s NYFW a hot mess.

5 problems with 2023’s fall New York Fashion Week

1) Influencers replace models

In his video, Danny said the trouble with this year’s NYFW began with organizations deciding to replace some of the event’s models with influencers.

Internet celebrities such as Coco Bliss and Woah Vicky joined the ranks of models Naomi Campbell and Emily Ratajkowski in walking the event’s runways.

“They decided to use influencers this year because they thought that it would bring more attention and press, but in actuality, it just looked terrible,” Danny explained.

Other users shared Danny’s thoughts on the presence of influencers.

“THANK YOU !!! it was a complete hot mess and then they wonder why they’re wasn’t any legacy brands,” one user wrote in the comments.

“Like a lot of people think models are just hot women wearing clothes. This shows how it is so much more than that,” wrote another.

2) Fake Ariana skips down the runway

Among the many influencers who graced the runway at the Creators Inc. x Bossi show was Paige Niemann, an Ariana Grande lookalike. Danny’s TikTok shows her shuffling and skipping down the runway with her hands by her side.

Danny shares other reactions to the video, which highlighted Niemann’s distinct runway walk.

“Me trying not to sh*t myself after drinking 72 ounces of cold brew,” one person wrote.

3) Intruders decide to walk, too

Not everyone who walked NYFW’s runways was invited. At Creators Inc.’s show, a man dressed in a plastic shower curtain and shower cap walks down the runway before appearing to be tackled by security guards to remove him from the stage.

The intruder’s confidence and avant-garde look made some believe he had earned his place on the runway.

“This is hilarious bc he looks legit,” one person commented on a video of the intruder.

“They got mad cuz it was the best design of the collection,” another wrote.

Canadian-American influencers the Nelk Boys had a similar act, with Kyle Forgeard “sneaking on the runway” in black angel wings and a suit jacket with nothing underneath. In an Instagram post from his account, Kyle appears to walk the runway and then fall and struggle to get back up.

The Nelk Boys posted the video to their TikTok and Instagram, surprising Danny when they didn’t appear to get in trouble for allegedly interrupting the show.

“It’s so crazy that security did not notice,” Danny said in his Tiktok.

Niemann and the Nelk Boys did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

4) PETA protesters show up

“Fashion Week would never be complete if animal protesters didn’t storm the runway,” Danny said.

This year was no exception, as PETA protesters interrupted the Coach show with a “Coach: Leather Kills” sign. Another protester wore body paint to resemble muscles and tendons with the same message painted on her chest. A security guard picked up one of the protesters and carried her off the runway.

The protest was part of a PETA anti-leather campaign to “drive home the message that leather belongs in the annals of history, not in designers’ current collections,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a press release.

5) Model has makeup frustrations

Industry professionals also had criticisms. On Monday, a model shared a video complaining about a photo shoot’s makeup artist applying cream-colored foundation, which made her “look like a ghost.”

The TikTok, which has 6.8 million views, highlights makeup artists’ lack of knowledge about Black skincare.

“POV: You’re a black model,” the TikTok says.

Milan said she left the shoot to apply fresh makeup herself at Sephora.

In another video of her wiping off the white makeup from her face, Milan shares her frustrations. “I’m so irritated. I’m so tired,” she said. “It’s just frustrating that we have to deal with this all the f*cking time.”

I normally bring my own foundation just incase but i let my guard down. Plus i didnt want to carry a makeup bag all day, this was my first job of the day 😭. I had to go ti Sephora, do my own makeup then come back 😀.