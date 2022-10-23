‘Paid 300 bucks for 15 bucks worth of food’: Podcast hosts spend $300 on movie theater snacks, sparking debate

Movie theater snacks are famously known to be overpriced. Depending on the location, large drinks and popcorn can be up to $10 apiece. Other small snacks can be over $6. Some podcast hosts went viral on TikTok after revealing how their snacks were a grand total of over $300.

The six-second clip was recorded by user @bussinwtb, a TikTok account dedicated to Barstool Sports’ Bussin With The Boys podcast. The clip revealed a massive movie theater order to the account’s 233,000 followers: five large drinks, five large popcorn, two water bottles, nachos, and candy. It shifts over to a register screen, unveiling a whopping total of $316.29.

In addition to the humongous total, the screen showed part of the order and how much each item cost: $7.99 for nachos, $5.79 for each small bottle of water, and $1.99 each for two packets of flavored salt.

The video amassed 1.5 million views since it was posted on Oct. 22 where viewers criticized the TikTokers for purchasing so many snacks.

“And half of the popcorn probably went uneaten,” one viewer reprimanded.

“It was either the rent or goin to da moovies” a second wrote.

“All that just not to finish everything,” a third criticized.

“Bro had to take out a mortgage,” another viewer added.

Other viewers suggested different methods of saving money on snacks.

“Idk I just bring a big purse and make a pit stop at dollar tree before the movie,” one person shared.

“You can get the same thing at the grocery store for less,” a second said.

“Why didn’t y’all just sneak other stuff in I understand the popcorn but the other stuff,” a third commented.

“8 DOLLARS FOR THOSE SMALL DORITOS I SWEAR THEY LIKE $1 AT THE GAS STATION AND THEY THE SAME SIZE,” another wrote.

According to Yahoo, the average price for a large popcorn is $8.15, $6.31 for a large soda, and $4.25 for candy. The million-dollar question remains: why are movie theater concessions so expensive? The answer is simple: that’s how movie theaters make their money. Movie theaters don’t earn revenue from movie tickets; the money goes to movie companies. However, movie theaters receive their money through concessions, thus, the reason why the prices are outrageously expensive.

The Daily Dot reached out to @bussinwtb for comment via email.