‘Every bit of wiring that you see? Gotta go’: Honda technician shares PSA about brand-new Honda

Update 1:58pm CT, Nov. 28: In an email to Daily Dot, a Honda spokesperson shared the following:

“Unfortunately, the video does not provide enough detail to confirm the model year of the vehicle or the full nature of the repair or its root cause. I can confirm that the vehicle appears to be a late model Honda Odyssey. Trained technicians at authorized Honda dealers are capable of performing complex repairs on our vehicles, and this video appears to demonstrate the lengths that they will go to in order to satisfy Honda customers.”

Original story: When one goes to the mechanic, it’s common for the customer to feel that the technician may be trying to get the better of them. What may initially sound like a small fix can lead to exorbitant sums, leading customers to wonder what exactly happened in the auto shop that led to the high price.

Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after showing just how intense a simple repair can be.

In a video with over 205,000 views, TikTok user Andrew (@andrewwerdin) shows a 2022 Honda Odyssey Elite Touring with its full interior removed. The seats and floor rest on the shop floor, with Andrew saying that all visible cables and the dashboard also need to be removed. The fuel tank also needed to be removed, Andrew notes, which sits on a scissor lift in the video.

The problem that allegedly required this near-entire deconstruction? “Poor connectivity,” which required a replacement of the floor harness and dash harness, Andrew says.

“Stay in school, kids,” Andrew says in response to the work ahead of him. “Go to college. Get a degree in something other than what I do.”

In the comments section, many users elaborated on the perils of car repair.

“They build them for ease of manufacturing, they do not care who has to work on them,” wrote one user. “I worked for one of the top truck sellers and they don’t care.”

“Done basically same repair on a newer dodge charger under warranty. It paid 7.3 hours,” offered another. “This is why I no longer work as a tech after 25 years!”

Many questioned the integrity of the car after such a repair.

“Bro mechanic to mechanic that car is never the same after that,” noted a user.

“that odessey will never be the same,” echoed a second.

In response to comments like these, Andrew shared his agreement.

“If I was the owner I wouldn’t want it back personally,” he wrote. “I trust my workmanship I don’t trust the customer. Knowing this is the state of their vehicle they will make a point to return for nonsense.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Honda via email and Andrew via Instagram direct message.