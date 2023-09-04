‘This is like a time capsule’: College students find liquor bottles 2015 in dorm room ceiling, thanks to commenter

A TikTok user found a secret hiding spot in her new dorm room after connecting with a former student who lived in the same room seven years ago.

User @anna_glordd posted a dorm tour on Aug. 24. Days after, a commenter recognized the Smith College dorm room where she had once resided.

“This was my room freshman year!! in 2015,” the former resident, @livdphotography, commented.

In a different, now-deleted comment, Liv told Anna and the current residents to check a specific ceiling tile.

In a now-deleted video, Anna shows what she found there: a handful of liquor bottles left from the commenter’s freshman year. (The Daily Dot was unable to reach Anna.)

“Omgggg we’re they all empty???” one commenter asked.

“Yes they are all empty. All from my freshman year!! 8 years ago,” replied Liv, the former resident. (Liv did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.)

Users flooded the comments sections of Anna’s videos with their own college stories. Some related to hiding alcohol in dorm ceiling tiles.

“My university has a few dorms like this,” one user commented.

“I found a treasure map in my ceiling freshman year – it was to different liquor in other ceilings and the window to get other people in the dorms,” another wrote.

Others shared their own connections or memories in the same dorm building.

“Omg this was my exact room last year,” one commenter wrote.

“I helped move that fridge into the building,” another added.

Users were also amazed by the former resident’s ability to spot the room and the coincidence that Anna’s video ended up on her TikTok timeline.

“The fact they found this video and it was the same room is amazing … makes the big big world feel just a little bit smaller lol,” one person commented.

Others encouraged Anna to keep up the tradition of hiding liquor in the dorm’s ceiling.

“You have to keep adding,” a user wrote.