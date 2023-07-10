‘You have cracked the code’: Texas Roadhouse customer shares hack for getting $2 shot of top-shelf liquor

Going out for drinks isn’t cheap. Between overpriced cocktails (the average markup of liquor in bars is 400 to 500%) and generous tips to the bartender, it’s no wonder people are opting to save their money and drink at home.

But you don’t have to swear off boozy nights out forever, thanks to one TikToker’s hack for getting a $2 shot of top-shelf liquor at Texas Roadhouse.

Ashlee’s (@ashleeswrld_) viral hack has been viewed more than 3.2 million times since it was posted on June 24. The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ashleeswrld_/video/7248359146687434026

In the video, Ashlee sits at a Texas Roadhouse table with an orange cocktail in front of her.

The on-screen caption reads: “Pro tip: if a restaurant offers shooters in their cocktails, get it and take the shooter like a shot instead of putting it in your drink. I just took a shot of 1800 for $2.”

She then takes the shooter like a shot and chases it down with her drink.

Commented poured in, with many people applauding Ashlee for the Texas Roadhouse hack.

“You have cracked the code and have beat the simulation , congrats,” this user wrote.

“That’s the only way to do it, otherwise the drink is too strong (for me) lol,” another added.

A third added their own advice: “Yessss, I love these deals! and u can usually get ur server to add a couple extra for the $2 price,” they noted.

Some reactions were mixed, though, with people stating that the shooters don’t contain a full shot of alcohol to justify the extra price.

“Yeah those tubes are typically .75oz and a normal shot is 1.25-1.5oz,” a user wrote with a sad-face emoji.

According to some, the shooter isn’t a full shot because it’s mixed with triple sec. “It’s also not fully 1800 tequila. It’s half tequila half triple sec,” this user shared.

This was allegedly confirmed by a Texas Roadhouse employee. “Fun fact I used to work at Texas Roadhouse and that’s half triple sec half tequila…. Sorry,” they wrote.

Another relayed that he took the shooter like a shot and instantly regretted it. “See I did that, but then the drink was too sweet and I wish I poured it in,” he wrote.

Judging from this person’s comment, some people might not understand the point of the hack: “I’m missing something. What difference does it make if you take it or pour it in your drink it’s still the same amount of alcohol,” they wrote.