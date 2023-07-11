‘$19.99 doesn’t include tires’: U-Haul truck zooms down highway with tires ablaze

A user on TikTok has gone viral after capturing a U-Haul truck zooming down the highway with its tires on fire.

In a video with over 3.2 million views, TikTok user Katelyn (@kmac) shot a drive-by video of the U-Haul with the tires blown out and rims dragging on the pavement. This resulted in the truck leaning toward the driver’s side with a shower of sparks trailing behind.

“@U-haul Official you guys good???” Katelyn captioned the video.

After watching the video, viewers were shocked at the state of the truck.

“How this even happen,” one user commented with a crying emoji. “He’s definitely hauling,” shared another.

Given the damage on the tires and rims, people sincerely hoped that the driver had insurance. U-Haul’s most basic insurance package, Safemove, would likely cover damage to the tires.

According to the company’s website, Savemove “covers most accident damage to rental equipment, including overhead and tire damage. Low $250 deductible for overhead damage.”

“Hope he got the extra $10 insurance,” one commenter wrote. “He paid 14 bucks for the extra insurance its all good,” joked a second.

Others, however, find it unlikely that the driver will be getting his deposit back.

“Not getting his deposit back,” a user noted. “I don’t think insurance is going to cover this,” shared another. “$19.99 doesn’t include tires,” a third commented.

Many jokes were cracked at the driver’s expense, like how the scene reminds people of Taylor Swift’s song “Getaway Car.”

“This is the getaway car taylor was talking about,” this woman wrote.

“They’re filming the next Fast and Furious, duh,” another person wrote.

“Drive it like you stole it… taken a bit too literally,” agreed another.

This isn’t the first time a U-Haul truck has flown down the highway with sparks ablaze.

Earlier this year, a video surfaced of a U-haul truck struggling in Detroit. The viral video showed that the truck’s front driver-side tire had blown out, resulting in the rim dragging on the road and lighting sparks.

Unlike the driver in Katelyn’s video, the driver was at least aware of an issue and turned on the hazard lights.

The Daily Dot contacted Katelyn via TikTok comment and U-Haul via email.