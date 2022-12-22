‘It’s officially not convenient or affordable anymore’: Customer shares shock at $16 price tag for McDonald’s combo

While inflation has slowed, there’s little indication that the high prices that came with this year’s record inflation are going away anytime soon. Everything from gas to utilities to housing is still substantially more expensive than it was one year ago, per TIME, which has led to discontent among everyday Americans.

One area where this has been felt strongly is food. Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing a video expressing his dismay at the cost of a recent order from McDonald’s.

In a video with over 125,000 views, Idaho-based TikTok user Topher (@topherolive) shows a meal he purchased from McDonald’s. The meal includes a deluxe double quarter pounder with bacon, large fries, and a drink.

The total cost for this order? $16.10.

“I get there’s a labor shortage. I get there’s wage increases and a number of other things, but $16?” asks Topher.

At first, some users pointed out that this item is one of the most expensive on the menu and should not be used as an indicator of average McDonald’s prices.

“Bc you got DOUBLE DELUXE BACON quarter pounder,” noted a user. “Literally the most expensive option on the entire menu.”

“Bro ordered the most expensive meal they have and acted surprised,” stated a second.

When asked why he didn’t simply drive away upon learning of the price, Topher said in comments that he “thought it would be a good video.”

According to Topher, he eats “90% from food I cook.” Seeing these high prices “really shocked me,” he wrote.

Many users used the comment section to share their thoughts on the recent and seemingly never-ending increase in prices in the food industry.

“Sit down restaurant it is for that price!” exclaimed a commenter.

“Companies know they can get these prices now so they’ll never go back,” suggested another. “doesn’t matter who’s in office.”

“It’s officially not convenient or affordable anymore,” shared a third. “Might as well go to the store and buy hamburger meat.”

“Yes we have experienced the same thing. the food isnt bigger or better,” wrote a further commenter. “we will be hav[ing] more home cooked meals. my wages didn’t go up.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Topher and McDonald’s via email.