‘We go in the toilets’: Prominent Kansas conservative declares he pees in the toilet after NYC diss

Yesterday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, while praising New York City, took a dig at Kansas.

In a speech about his trip to Puerto Rico, where he tried to raise awareness for relief efforts after Hurricane Fiona, Adams took a minute to speak about New York City’s brand. Adams called New York an international city, meaning that when something happens somewhere in the world, there are people in New York who feel its impact.

Unlike, according to Adams, Kansas.

“We have a brand. New York has a brand. And when people see it, it means something. When we go there, it’s not… Kansas doesn’t have a brand. When you go there, OK, you’re from Kansas. No. You know what? But New York has a brand. It has a brand and that brand means diversity. That brand means we care. That brand means that we are compassionate.”

"New York has a brand, and when people see it, it means something," says Democrat NYC Mayor Eric Adams.



"Kansas doesn't have a brand. Ha ha ha ha. When you go there, ok, you're from Kansas. But New York has a brand." pic.twitter.com/W04kqt1Guo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2022

Adams’ response sparked some ire from Kansans online, and some offers to host the mayor should he want to visit. But the vast majority of responses were of people criticizing the current state of New York City, which is currently being portrayed somewhat inaccurately, as a dystopian hellhole.

One particular Kansas conservative, CPAC founder Matt Schlapp, tried to contrast the state of New York with the behavior of Kansas citizens, with the instantly-iconic-on-the-internet boast, “We go in the toilets.”

We go in the toilets and we believe God creates boys and girls and guns are legal and murders are rare.



Your turn Mr Mayor https://t.co/OlnxRbcmQM — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) September 27, 2022

Schlapp also dropped other conservative talking points about God creating boys and murders being rare in Kansas, in an effort to paint New York City as a failed liberal experiment teetering on the brink. All anyone could hear was an adult man’s comeback to a mayor dissing his state with, “We go in the toilets.”

“Kansas – We go pee pee like big boys” https://t.co/VkPAQqOaIy — Gerry (@iamnotlarry_) September 28, 2022

Matt Schlapp is so pathetically dumb and brainwormed that he actually believes that nonsense about students pooping in litterboxes. That's what he's referencing — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) September 27, 2022

Not exactly the most enticing of tourism taglines. But I guess you go with whatcha got. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — MoonChild44 (@MoonChild44) September 27, 2022

Everyone congratulate big boy Matty Schlapp for making a pee pee in the potty 🏆 https://t.co/GZh2m5UrWT — JTHMeow (@Jthmeow) September 28, 2022

Congrats to Kansas, where they go in the toilets.