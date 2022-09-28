matt schlapp in a toilet bowl

Thanaphat Somwangsakul/Shutterstock Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC BY SA 2.0) (Licensed) remix by Jason Reed

‘We go in the toilets’: Prominent Kansas conservative declares he pees in the toilet after NYC diss

'Not exactly the most enticing of tourism taglines.'

Posted on Sep 28, 2022   Updated on Sep 28, 2022, 9:20 am CDT

Yesterday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, while praising New York City, took a dig at Kansas.

In a speech about his trip to Puerto Rico, where he tried to raise awareness for relief efforts after Hurricane Fiona, Adams took a minute to speak about New York City’s brand. Adams called New York an international city, meaning that when something happens somewhere in the world, there are people in New York who feel its impact.

Unlike, according to Adams, Kansas.

“We have a brand. New York has a brand. And when people see it, it means something. When we go there, it’s not… Kansas doesn’t have a brand. When you go there, OK, you’re from Kansas. No. You know what? But New York has a brand. It has a brand and that brand means diversity. That brand means we care. That brand means that we are compassionate.”

Adams’ response sparked some ire from Kansans online, and some offers to host the mayor should he want to visit. But the vast majority of responses were of people criticizing the current state of New York City, which is currently being portrayed somewhat inaccurately, as a dystopian hellhole.

One particular Kansas conservative, CPAC founder Matt Schlapp, tried to contrast the state of New York with the behavior of Kansas citizens, with the instantly-iconic-on-the-internet boast, “We go in the toilets.”

Schlapp also dropped other conservative talking points about God creating boys and murders being rare in Kansas, in an effort to paint New York City as a failed liberal experiment teetering on the brink. All anyone could hear was an adult man’s comeback to a mayor dissing his state with, “We go in the toilets.”

Congrats to Kansas, where they go in the toilets.

*First Published: Sep 28, 2022, 9:14 am CDT

David Covucci is the senior politics and technology editor at the Daily Dot, covering the nexus between Washington and Silicon Valley. His work has appeared in Vice, the Huffington Post, Jezebel, Gothamist, and other publications. He is particularly interested in hearing any tips you have. Reach out at [email protected]

