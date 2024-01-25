Did a Trump supporter get kicked out of his New Hampshire victory party for revealing his attorney wasn’t sick with COVID?

Campaign volunteer Dylan Quattrucci said on Tuesday that he had been kicked out of former President Donald Trump’s victory party in New Hampshire “for absolutely no reason.”

But online critics of Trump are pretty sure they found the reason: Quattrucci posted a photo with Trump’s attorney Alina Habba.

Habba appeared to attend the party a day after she told the judge overseeing the defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll that she was feeling unwell and that at least one of her parents had COVID-19. Though she did test negative for COVID on Monday, the judge postponed proceedings for a few days.

Some online speculated the diagnosis may have been a stunt to let Trump stay in New Hampshire the day of the primary.

Quattrucci posted a video of himself being escorted out of the party, writing, “I was standing there speaking with other Trump supporters when I was asked to leave and pushed out of the venue. This is how they treat loyalty.”

He added: “If only President Trump knew how his most loyal and dedicated supporters were treated by his staff.”

In the video, Quattrucci listed his involvement with the Trump campaign and commented, “I’ve done more for President Trump than literally anybody in the entire state and they’re removing me from this event, that is ridiculous.”

In later comments on X, Quattrucci confirmed that he was on the guest list and said he hadn’t received any updates on why he was removed.

While numerous Trump supporters came to Quattrucci’s defense on social media, critics of Trump pointed to the Habba photo as the possible reason behind him being kicked out.

Former Trump staffer Dylan Quattrucci was thrown out of Trump's victory party after he posted a picture with Trump attorney Alina Habba after she told Judge Lewis Kaplan that she was feeling feverish and that at least one of her parents had tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/lNx3CpyBP8 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 24, 2024

Michael Cohen, the ex-personal attorney for Trump who was responsible for making hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, said Habba will land herself in trouble if she was indeed at the party.

“If @AlinaHabba was was really at the NH Victory event last night (pictured here with #Trump staffer Dylan Quattrucci), the [ear to ear] smile will disappear when she returns to Judge Kaplan’s courtroom tomorrow,” Cohen wrote.

If @AlinaHabbawas was really at the NH Victory event last night (pictured here with #Trump staffer Dylan Quattrucci), the war to war smile will disappear when she returns to Judge Kaplan’s courtroom tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/uPqGiYhdaK — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 24, 2024

“Awww…I see Alina Habba is feeling better….its a miraculous recovery!” quipped another Democrat on X about Habba’s appearance at the party.

“Can you even fucking imagine being this brazenly and publicly disrespectful to a judge?” added another.

Trump’s trial resumed today with Habba in attendance.